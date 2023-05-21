Blotter: May 20

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Lodge Trail in Salisbury between 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 and noon on March 26.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 10000 block of Old Concord Road in China Grove between 2:17-4:15 a.m. on May 17.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Barringer Street in Salisbury between 7:30-8:30 p.m. on May 16.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of North U.S. Hwy. 29 in Spencer around 6:39 p.m. on May 17.

Martha Louise Goss, 37, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired on May 17.

Wayne Nobles, 58, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 17.

Matthew Aaron Lee, 38, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 17.