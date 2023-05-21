Blotter: May 20

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Lodge Trail in Salisbury between 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 and noon on March 26. 
  • A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 10000 block of Old Concord Road in China Grove between 2:17-4:15 a.m. on May 17.
  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Barringer Street in Salisbury between 7:30-8:30 p.m. on May 16.
  • Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of North U.S. Hwy. 29 in Spencer around 6:39 p.m. on May 17.
  • Martha Louise Goss, 37, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired on May 17.
  • Wayne Nobles, 58, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 17. 
  • Matthew Aaron Lee, 38, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 17.
  • Stacey Hattaway Bryant, 40, was charged as a felony fugitive from justice on May 17.

 

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South Milford Drive between 4 p.m. on May 17 and 2:50 a.m. on May 18. The total estimated loss was $500.
  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Edgedale Drive between 11 p.m. on May 17 and 8 a.m. on May 18. The total estimated loss was $750.
  • A truck was reportedly stolen in the 1000 block of Celebration Drive between 8:04-8:21 a.m. on May 18.
  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road between 2-2:20 a.m. on May 18. The total estimated loss was $332.
  • Counterfeit money was reportedly located in the 400 block of West Innes Street between 6 p.m. on April 27 and 9 a.m. on May 18. The total estimated loss was $60. 
  • A fight reportedly occurred in the 700 block of South Ellis Street around 5 p.m. on May 18.

