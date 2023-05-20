Smart Start Rowan delivers meals in honor of Child Care Provider Appreciation Week Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

1 of 6

SALISBURY — A dozen Smart Start Rowan staff members delivered 400 box lunches from Chick-Fil-A with additional donations from Novant Health, Fisher-Greene Insurance Agency and AC CPA to child care providers and educators, who work long days and often are not able to get away for a break.

Even post-COVID, the demand for quality care to support working families has still been challenging for many operating centers. Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed the week of May 12 Child Care Provider Appreciation Week to recognize the importance of early learning educators to the workforce population.

As an added treat this year, the centers, and their children who attend, were also the recipients of educational book and CD/DVD sets of “Witty Bit World” written by Dr. Jennifer Hudson, a Salisbury Pediatrics pediatrician.

“Shout out to Smart Start Rowan for the delicious lunches they graced us with on Friday. They not only thought about the providers, they brought gifts to our children. Thanks Smart Start Rowan for all you do,” Salisbury-based Joy’s Tenderloving Home Care owner Joy Miller said in a news release.

“We are proud of the childcare workers in Rowan County who play an essential role in supporting families. These professionals are instrumental in contributing to our youngest children’s social, emotional and physical care,” added Denise Heinke, director of outreach and development for Smart Start Rowan.

Smart Start Rowan is located at 1329 Jake Alexander Boulevard South in Salisbury. For more information, call 704-630-9085 or go to www.rowan-smartstart.org.