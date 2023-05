Senior Games pickleball results Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Rowan County Senior Games pickleball tournament was held recently and included 34 contestants.

The Rowan County Senior Games are sanctioned by the North Carolina Senior Games, which is sanctioned by the National Senior Games and sponsored by the N.C. Division on Aging and Adult Services.

Two participants, Greg Dunn and David Post, qualified in 2022 for the National Senior Games, which are held every other year. Dunn and Post are Rowan County participants who qualified and will participate in the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh in July. They finished in the top four in the county to make the State Games and finished in the top 4 there to make Nationals. Dunn qualified in men’s doubles and mixed doubles for pickleball. Post qualified in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Rowan County Senior Games pickleball winners (with other places noted)