Salisbury City Council to discuss proposed 2023-2024 budget on Tuesday Published 12:10 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hold a special, public meeting to present the annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

City Manager Jim Greene and Finance Director Wade Furches will lead the presentation.

“It will be a balanced, recommended budget for next year. It will include information on revenues to support the needed expenditures for the city, and to address city council priorities,” Greene said.

Council members will be allowed to ask questions and provide input, but they will not vote on the budget. Citizens will be able to give their feedback and offer any concerns or questions during a public community meeting scheduled for June 1 at 6 p.m. at city hall, and again at the June 6 City Council meeting. Greene says that council members may decide to have additional public budget work sessions depending on the feedback they receive. The budget could be finalized as soon as June 20.

Though Greene could not give any specifics about the budget’s figures, last year’s totaled nearly $93.4 million. The new fiscal year begins on July 1, so the budget must be approved on or before June 30.