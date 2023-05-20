Library Notes: Begin logging reading hours on May 25 for RPL’s Summer Reading 2023 Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Rowan Public Library

Do you enjoy using your imagination? Expanding your horizons? Learning new skills? Attending fun programs? Getting free swag? Winning prizes? Having awesome summertime adventures?

If your answer to any of those questions is “yes,” then Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading extravaganza is for you! Summer Reading is for absolutely everyone — there’s no required level of involvement and participation is free. It’s a great chance to learn more about the services, resources and educational entertainment offered by RPL. So, please, come “All Together Now,” and join in the fun!

RPL categorizes its Summer Reading programs and reading incentives by age: Children covers ages 10 and under (including babies); Teens refers to ages 11 to 17; and adults includes everyone 18 and up. Each RPL branch — RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), RPL South (China Grove), and RPL West (Cleveland) — hosts programs throughout June and July for all ages. If you’ve never been to a program hosted by RPL, this summer offers you many excellent opportunities to do so.

Everyone is also encouraged to register via READsquared or at their local branch to log their reading hours, whether they attend programs or not. Once registered, beginning May 25, log any hours you spend reading, whether reading for yourself or to someone else. Audiobooks, Ebooks, magazines, graphic novels, newspapers, board books — all those minutes you spend reading can count towards your reading record! For questions about using READSquared, contact Lilli at Lillian.Casey@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8259.

Ages 10 and under earn reading incentives at 5, 10, 15 and 20 hours. As children complete each level, incentives (aka prizes) can be picked up at any RPL branch. To qualify for prizes, children’s reading hours must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 29. All children who read 20 hours will receive a special reader’s certificate, a coupon for South Main Book Company, and one entry in the Super Reader Prize Raffle. Super Reading Prize Raffle winners will be announced via the virtual Summer Reading Finale on Aug. 4. To learn more about Children’s Summer Reading, contact Wendy at Wendy.Campbell@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8258.

Ages 11-17 earn reading incentives for every 10 hours read and each teen program attended. They are also eligible to earn raffle tickets in exchange for reading hours. While Teen reading hours can be recorded until July 29, teens must submit their hours by 11:59 p.m. on July 22 to convert those hours into raffle tickets. Teen raffle prizes include a Kindle, South Main Book Company gift cards and more. Prize winners will be announced at the National Teen Lock In & Teen Summer Reading Final on July 28; winners need not be present to win. To learn more about Teen Summer Reading, contact Amanda at Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8268.

Everyone 18 and up win prizes based off their reading hours. The top 10 adult readers will be eligible to win Amazon gift cards, a Kindle and more. All adult readers who complete at least 20 hours of reading between May 25 and July 29 will be entered into the Adult Super Reader Prize Raffle. To qualify for prizes, adults’ reading hours must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on July 29. Top readers and the Adult Super Reader Prize Raffle winner will be announced via the virtual Summer Reading Finale on Aug. 4. To learn more about Adult Summer Reading, contact Sydney at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-7841.

Summer Reading is sponsored by Friends of Rowan Public Library, which fundraises year-round to provide support to Library events and programs. Many others in the community donate prizes that are used to incentivize readers. This year’s sponsors include

• Cyndii Owen

• Anna Danner

• Gavine Pitner

• Randy Lassiter

• Jane Gamewell

• Jayne Hubbard

• Sandy Goodman

• Phyllis Bodnar Tonseth

• Dottie and Geoffrey Hoy

• Barbara and Darryl Corriher

• Jennifer Hubbard and Steve Cobb

• Deborah and Dyke Messinger

• F&M Bank

• Dairy Queen

• Food Lion Store No. 2263 (Cleveland)

• Stewart-Haas Racing

• Cornell Lab: Celebrate Urban Birds

• KaressNmee Beauty & Wellness Spa

• Inspiru Apparel

• Carter Designz

• South Main Book Company

• Cheerwine

• The Forum

• Civic Federal Credit Union

If you or your business would like to support Summer Reading by donating prizes, call 704-216-8240. For online access to RPL’s Summer Reading informational booklet, go to bit.ly/RPLSummer23.