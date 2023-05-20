Fans fill the streets for Cheerwine Festival Published 2:21 pm Saturday, May 20, 2023

If you couldn’t find what you wanted in the way of festival food or drink, well you just weren’t looking hard enough during the Cheerwine Festival, which had nearly every imaginable possibility available in downtown Salisbury on Saturday. The sights and sounds of all things needed to make an event successful were evident along Main and Innes streets. Musicians were playing long before the headliners were to be on stage later in the day, as activities were scheduled to continue until 10 p.m.