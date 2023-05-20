Cornerstone Church gives away cash for Mother’s Day surprises Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

1 of 6

SALISBURY — Cornerstone Church of Salisbury, led by Pastors Tina Godair, Brandon Spiker and Tara Spiker, celebrated Mother’s Day by giving away thousands of dollars to honor women in the community.

In recognition of the important role that women play in our lives, Cornerstone Church organized a special Mother’s Day surprise on Saturday, May 13, where they surprised several unsuspecting women with generous cash gifts in nail salons across Salisbury, China Grove, Granite Quarry and Kannapolis. The recipients were randomly chosen.

The three pastors showed up in person to present the cash gift to the women who were visibly touched and overwhelmed by the unexpected show of appreciation. The recipients shared their stories, including the challenges they have faced and how they have persevered with the help of their faith and support from their loved ones.

”We wanted to do something special for the amazing women in our community, especially those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others,” Godair said. “We believe that this is a small token of our gratitude for all that they do, and we hope that it will inspire others to show appreciation and kindness to the important women in their lives.”

“Cornerstone Church of Salisbury is committed to serving the community and spreading the message of hope and love,” the Spikers said in a news release.

This Mother’s Day “surprise” was a testament to the church’s dedication to uplifting and empowering others, and its belief in the power of kindness and generosity.