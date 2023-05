Blood drive in Kannapolis on Tuesday Published 12:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, May 23, at City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

Donors will receive a $20 eGift Card, a reusable water bottle and a free wellness checkup (including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening). Appointments are encouraged at https://donor.oneblood.org/ donor/schedules/drive_ schedule/1353438.