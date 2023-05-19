5K, Stories Under the Stars in Kannapolis coming up Published 12:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with two great events and a Cannon Ballers homestand.

At 8 a.m., Saturday, the Gaelic Alley 5K takes off. Register at runkannapolis.com

At 7 p.m., Saturday, the free Stories Under the Stars with Gravity Check will be held at the Kannapolis Library.

The Cannon Ballers have baseball games against the Carolina Mudcats through Sunday. Tickets: www.kcballers.com

You can see the complete summer calendar by visiting: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms