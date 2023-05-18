Stamp Out Hunger food drive delivers supplies for Rowan Helping Ministries, Salvation Army Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

SALISBURY — Volunteers worked together on the loading dock of Salisbury’s U.S. Postal Service building Saturday, May 13, to sort through dry and canned food for Rowan Helping Ministries and the Salvation of Rowan County, with 10,500 pounds of donations collected so far for the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. That exceeds last year’s amount by over 500 pounds.

The food drive takes place each year on the second Saturday in May. Letter carriers make the event possible by providing bags and reminder cards for nonperishable donations, which are left in or near mailboxes to be collected as mail is delivered that day. Rowan County United Way assists with the food drive every year. Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director, explains that food insecurity is at an all-time high due to inflation, high food costs and the end of SNAP emergency benefits. “With food banks running low during the summer time, it is a scary proposition for a lot of families.”

Capt. Sarah Madison from the Salvation Army of Rowan County describes the importance that the food donations will be make for those in need. “We at the Salvation Army of Rowan County have been blessed by the outpouring of donations from the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. With the amount of food that we collected, we will be able to feed 2,500 households this year. We thank everyone for showing the love that they have for our community.”

More than a dozen volunteers worked to organize donations equally between both agencies. Once banana boxes were filled, representatives from each food bank collected and weighed them at their own stations.

Rosalind Hines of Waggoner Realty Co. was among those sorting donations and has volunteered with Rowan Helping Ministries for the past three years through Salisbury Rowan Realtors. “I see the great work Rowan Helping Ministries, United Way and The Salvation Army are doing to address food insecurity in our community,” says Hines. “Participating in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive enabled me to continue supporting these organizations’ efforts to provide for the needs of our community.”

Kristine Wiles, director of crisis assistance and food operations at Rowan Helping Ministries, says they have seen a significant increase in need for food in recent months. “Our shelves were bare leading up to this food drive,” Wiles said.

With the last day of school approaching for the Rowan-Salisbury School System, she says families will need extra support to replace meals that students would otherwise receive at school. “The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has helped us restock our shelves to help us feed our neighbors,” she said.

More donations are expected to be collected. You can still participate by bringing donations to the Salisbury Post Office on East Innes Street or call 704-636-7821 to arrange for pickup.