ShoutOuts: May 18 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Collegiate honors

• Bonnie Showfety of Salisbury has been inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society at High Point University.

• Wesley Porter of Salisbury earned an MBA degree in general business Berry College.

• Christopher Cogan of Salisbury made the Southern New Hampshire University dean’s list.

• Nathan Chastain of Woodleaf is a new Army officer after graduating from The Citadel.

Local Southern New Hampshire University President’s List students, who have earned a 3.7 grade-point average:

• Robert Ginn of Woodleaf

• Norlan Fungaling of Salisbury

• Riley Oremus of Kannapolis

• Ryan Gingery of Salisbury

• Daphnie Nichols of Spencer

• Jamie Javis of Salisbury

• Michael Leitch of Salisbury

President’s List students at Bob Jones University for the spring semester:

• Bradley Stone, a senior sport management major from Salisbury

Dean’s List students at Bob Jones University for the spring semester:

• Jason Patton, a senior Biblical counseling major from Salisbury.

• Hayden Reese, a junior educational studies major from Rockwell,.

• Madison Ward, a senior nursing major from Salisbury.

Overton First Class Explorers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for April for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Problem Solver:

Kindergarten: Harmony Raynor, Brayan Mendoza, Amir Westmoreland, Stev Jimenez Rivera

First Grade: Angel Ferrera Sanchez, Adoniyah Hilton, Kenner Mejia

Second Grade: Tryston Houston, Ayanna Galarza, Ethan Walker

Third Grade: Mikayla Guidry, Kane Bethea, Harmonie Johnson

Fourth Grade: Serafina Hopkins-Teeter, Jalayah Phillips, Ian Resendiz Chavez

Fifth Grade: Zion Connor, James Ford