Salisbury offices closed for Memorial Day, garbage and recycling pickup will remain on regular schedule
Published 7:05 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023
SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday:
- City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Monday.
- Salisbury Transit will not offer transit services on Monday.
- The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Monday. The department will not offer limb collection on Monday but will make that collection on Tuesday.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Monday. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.
- The Salisbury Community Park will operate from 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday.
- The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.