Millbridge Ruritan Club awards nine scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

MILLBRIDGE — The Millbridge Ruritan Club recently awarded nine scholarships at the May monthly meeting. Seven scholarships each valued at $500 were awarded this year to high school seniors from South Rowan and West Rowan high schools. This year’s winners from West Rowan are Karsen Simpson, Kassie Fink, Paxton Greene, Blake Pope, Anna Harrison, Autumn Heglar and Jose Guerrero.

The eighth scholarship valued at $1,000 is awarded in memory of Curtis Graham, who was a founding member of the Millbridge Ruritan. Curtis was instrumental in organizing and leading the scholarship program for many years. His son Larry was a member of the club for many years as well. This year’s winner is Luke Waller.

The ninth scholarship valued at $1,000 was awarded in memory of Ann White, who was a vital member of the Millbridge Ruritan Club for many years. She lost her battle with cancer years ago and will always be remembered for her caring and compassionate gifts to the club and community. This year’s winner is Audrey Weaver from South Rowan High School.

Ruritan is one of America’s Leading Community Service Organizations. If you are interested in becoming a Ruritan member or for further information, contact the local Ruritan Club or the National Home Office, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, VA, 24084 or at 877-787-8727.