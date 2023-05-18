God’s Will Be Done Ministries hosts Monroe pastor Sunday Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

SALISBURY — Pastor Louis Barrett of New Beginning Church of God in Christ in Monroe will speak at God’s Will be Done Ministries on Sunday.

“We extend to you a heart-felt invitation to join with us as we come together with singing and uplifting the name of Jesus,” according to a news release. “Let us enjoy the blessings of God together. Let’s come together and show our love and support as the Man of God bring forth the word of God.”

The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at God’s Will Be Done Ministries, 1401 Bringle Ferry Road.