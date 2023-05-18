Genia Woods: Live radio coverage from Livingstone’s radio station during Cheerwine Festival Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

There’s nothing better than receiving good news and that seems to be a lot of what Salisbury is getting lately. Along with the continuous growth of the economy there seems to be multiple events taking place that are raising the spirits of the people in the community like Food Truck Tuesday or the many events held at The Knight Pavilion and now the Cheerwine Festival.

We are only a couple of days away of experiencing one of the largest and longest thriving Salisbury events on Saturday starting at noon. Although the Cheerwine Festival is held in Salisbury, tens of thousands of people are expected to filter through town from all over. The Cheerwine Festival will have well over a 100 vendors, food, beer gardens, music, a kids zone, entertainment for both adults and children and also live radio broadcasting by Livingstone College Radio, WLJZ 107.1 FM.

Multi-Media Director Keith “Synphany” Anderson and Radio Manager/Personality Genia “Mz Good Newz” Woods will broadcast the family friendly event, so bring all of your family members and be ready to experience a fun time Saturday. The festival is free to attend.

WLJZ 107.1 FM and its team members are especially ecstatic to broadcast live from a booth set up by Jasmine’s Creole Kitchen restaurant, 127 N .Main St.

WLJZ 107.1 FM welcomes all businesses, organizations and community members to contact us via email wljz1071.request@gmail.com to be announced on air during and after the Cheerwine Festival. Salisbury has so much to offer and WLJZ 107.1 FM “Your Home Radio” wants to help share all the good news.

As Mz Good Newz, I’m bringing you the good news and noteworthy information anytime you tune in at WLJZ 107.1 FM from your stereo or via wljz1071.com everyday Monday-Sunday — and remember “There’s Never a Bad Time for Good Newz.”

Genia Woods, also known as Mz Good Newz, is radio manager/personality at Livingstone College’s Radio WLJZ 107.1 FM