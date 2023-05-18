Carolina Caring offers free event Remembering our Parents on May 22 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Losing a parent can be a significant event, no matter what our age.

While Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are typically cause for celebration, they can also bring to the forefront feelings of sadness and longing for our beloved parents.

Join Carolina Caring for Remembering our Parents on Monday, May 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the organization’s China Grove campus located at 307 East Centerview Street in China Grove to honor the memory of our parents. Please bring a picture that can be used in an activity.

Registration is required. To register, go to CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region.