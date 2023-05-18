Carolina Artists guild to offer mini glass painting workshop Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Carolina Artists guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Members and guests will enjoy a fun, interactive and informative mini workshop presented by local award-winning artist Cherrathee Hager. She will demonstrate various techniques for creating fun characters and designs using acrylic paint on glass. Hager is a local window artist and also paints murals, pet portraits, commissioned artwork and offers paint parties, workshops and limited classes. She is a level 3 One Stroke Certified instructor, vice president of Carolina Artists and a member of Plein Air Carolina.

Information will be shared about upcoming activities, events and programs scheduled throughout the summer. Members will also be preparing for the annual three-day Art Expo Show and Sale scheduled for September at the Salisbury Civic Center.

The April Spring Show and Sale was a huge success. The volume of artwork sold enabled Carolina Artists to make a donation to benefit the Spencer Women’s Club.

Guests are welcome and encouraged to attend and participate. You can bring photos or examples of your artwork to share. the guild welcomes all artists and photographers from beginners to seasoned artists. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet. There is no cost to attend. Use the side entrance in the 100 block of North Jackson Street. Look for signs.