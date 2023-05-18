Blotter: Woman charged after unlawful school bus entry Published 2:21 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

SPENCER — A woman was arrested on Monday and faces charges stemming from an incident where she reportedly entered a county school bus and yelled at the driver.

Jasmine Connor, 32, is charged with communicating threats, disorderly conduct and trespassing or impeding a school bus.

While Connor was formally charged this month, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the incident occurred in March.

Connor is the second person charged in the last month with unlawful entry onto a Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus.

According to the report, Connor got on the bus that was transporting Hanford Dole Elementary students at a stop on Grant Street in Spencer. Connor reportedly wanted answers about an incident involving her child.

The reports indicated that Connor used profanity and screamed at the bus driver. After the driver threatened to contact law enforcement, Connor reportedly exited the bus.

The incident was reported to a Rowan County deputy by the bus driver back at Hanford Dole.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A burglary reportedly occurred in the 2700 block of Moose Road in Kannapolis between 1:30-11:50 a.m. on May 16.

• Wire fraud reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Laura Ave. in Kannapolis between noon-1:30 p.m. on May 16.

• Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 7800 block of Georgia Ave. in Kannapolis between 10:30-10:31 a.m. on May 16.

• Charles Gilbert Gillespie, 62, was charged for felony failing to register as a sex offender on May 16.

• Courtney Michelle Lloyd, 33, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 16.

• Jimmie Howard Stancil, 42, was charged with misdemeanor contempt of court, violation court orders on May 16.

• Jesse Alan McCheehan, 31, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 16.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Larceny was reported in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 4:37-7:36 p.m. on May 17. The total estimated loss was $449.

• A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South Milford Drive between 4 p.m. on May 17 and 2:50 a.m. on May 18. The total estimated loss was $500.