Blotter for May 18

In Salisbury Police reports

A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of Newsome Road between 3:30-7 p.m. on May 16. The total estimated loss was $100.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street between 10-10:30 a.m. on May 16.

A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of Grace Street between 8-8:05 p.m. on May 14. The total estimated loss was $138.

A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen in the 1900 block of South Main Street between noon on May 11 and 8 a.m. on May 16. The total estimated loss was $1,300.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Lash Drive around 8:34 a.m. on May 16.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A firearm was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Zebulon Lane in Salisbury between midnight on May 1 and 8 a.m. on May 12.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury between 5:01 p.m. on May 12 and noon on May 14.

A breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Houndsrun Drive in Salisbury between 4:40-4:55 p.m. on May 15.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Sam Euart Road in Rockwell between 5:58 p.m. on May 12 and 8 a.m. on May 14.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis between 8:16 p.m. on May 12 and 8:16 p.m. on May 15.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Old Home Place in China Grove between 8-8:09 p.m. on May 15.

James Brandon Myers, 26, was charged with felony flee to elude on May 15.

Justine Lee Livengood, 22, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on May 15.

Jasmine Marquelle Connor, 32, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on May 15.

Joseph Scott Parham, 24, was charged with felony probation violation on May 15.

Pricilla Briel Oglesby, 25, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 15.

James Curtis Blevins, 39, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on May 15.

Jimmie Howard Stancil, 42, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 15.