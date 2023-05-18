Blotter for May 18
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Lash Drive around 8:34 a.m. on May 16.
- A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen in the 1900 block of South Main Street between noon on May 11 and 8 a.m. on May 16. The total estimated loss was $1,300.
- A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of Grace Street between 8-8:05 p.m. on May 14. The total estimated loss was $138.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of North Long Street between 10-10:30 a.m. on May 16.
- A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of Newsome Road between 3:30-7 p.m. on May 16. The total estimated loss was $100.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A firearm was reportedly stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of Zebulon Lane in Salisbury between midnight on May 1 and 8 a.m. on May 12.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 2000 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury between 5:01 p.m. on May 12 and noon on May 14.
- A breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Houndsrun Drive in Salisbury between 4:40-4:55 p.m. on May 15.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Sam Euart Road in Rockwell between 5:58 p.m. on May 12 and 8 a.m. on May 14.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Landis between 8:16 p.m. on May 12 and 8:16 p.m. on May 15.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Old Home Place in China Grove between 8-8:09 p.m. on May 15.
- James Brandon Myers, 26, was charged with felony flee to elude on May 15.
- Justine Lee Livengood, 22, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on May 15.
- Jasmine Marquelle Connor, 32, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on May 15.
- Joseph Scott Parham, 24, was charged with felony probation violation on May 15.
- Pricilla Briel Oglesby, 25, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 15.
- James Curtis Blevins, 39, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct on May 15.
- Jimmie Howard Stancil, 42, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 15.
- Travis Earl Tully, 55, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 15.