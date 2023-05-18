Area Sports Briefs: Blue Bear golfers place 7th in Super Regional Published 1:56 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

rom staff reports

LEBANON, Pa. – Livingstone College men’s golf team wrapped up its postseason at the 3 NCAA Atlantic/East Super Regional May 11-May 13 at the Iron Valley Golf Club after three rounds of competition.

Livingstone shot 312, 298 and 300 for a 910 total, 46-over par.

The Blue Bears finished tied for seventh out of 20 teams. Livingstone was 15th after the first round but moved up the last two days.

Davis & Elkins College shot 892 to win the regional. Fayetteville State finished second at 896. Virginia State was 17th.

Emmanuel Jakisa shot 79-75-72 — 226 to lead the Blue Bears. He tied for 23rd.

Christopher Baguma shot 79-78-73 — 230 and tied for 41st. Xavier Proctor 76-71-83 — 230 also was in that tie.

Ronald Otile shot 79-76-76 — 231, while Joel Basalaine shot 78-76-79 — 233.

•••

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) and his UNC Greensboro teammates are competing in the Division I Las Vegas Regional.

Lyerly shot 2-under 70 in the first round, with an eagle and three birdies.

Lyerly tallied five birdies during a 3-under 69 second round.

Local golf

GARS members played at Winding Creek this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Mike Williams with a net of 68.10.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Les Loman with a net of 62.14.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ken Anderson with a net of 63.66.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Buddy Barger with a net of 63.54.

Larry Petrea shot a 76 to win low gross, while Loman won low net.

Bobby Clark was Super Senior with a net of 70.62.

Barger, 88, shot an 85 to best his age.

McCanless Couples

Pam Carver had a terrific Mothers Day.

She was on the first-place team with Ralph Carver, Calvin Smith and Lenny Maseuli.

Pam Carver also had longest putt.

The second-place team was P-Daber and Azalee & David Huneycutt.

Larry Clifton had closest to the pin.

College baseball

Freshman outfielder Kane Kepley (South Rowan) had six hits in a game to tie the program record as the Liberty Flames topped the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 15-12 on Saturday evening at Earle Combs Stadium.

Kepley was 6-for-7. He hit for the cycle.

He opened the game with his first college homer down the right-field line. After grounding out in the second inning, he hit his second triple of the season to center field in the third.

He doubled in the fifth inning. He had singles in the sixth, eighth and ninth to cap an extraordinary game.

HS girls soccer

The Rowan County girls soccer season ended quietly with first-round road losses by Salisbury, West Rowan, South Rowan and North Rowan.

All four teams were shut out by conference champs.

In a 2A matchup, Salisbury hung with Wilkes Central for a half and trailed 1-0 at the break, but Wilkes Central pulled away to win 6-0.

•••

In a 3A matchup in Winston-Salem, Atkins scored four goals on its first five shots against West Rowan and added three more late goals to win 7-0 against the Falcons. Emily Kelly had 12 saves for West.

•••

Also in 3A, Hickory handled South Rowan 5-0 for its ninth straight win.

•••

In a 1A matchup in Bryson City, Mya Burrows-Kurr scored five goals as Swain County mercy-ruled North Rowan 9-0 midway through the second half.

The Cavaliers had two shots on goal.

•••

South Piedmont Conference teams Lake Norman Charter and Central Cabarrus won first-round matches, as did Central Carolina Conference teams West Davidson, East Davidson and South Davidson.

SAC athletics

The Wingate Bulldogs captured their 15th consecutive South Atlantic Conference Echols Athletic Excellence Award by winning the 2022-23 award, the Conference office announced on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finished the year with 1,955.4 points, winning league regular season titles in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball.

Lenoir-Rhyne was second, followed by Carson-Newman and Catawba.

Parks and Rec

Salisbury Parks and Recreation announces dates for its 2023 summer sports camps.

From staff reports

LEBANON, Pa. – Livingstone College men’s golf team wrapped up its postseason at the 3 NCAA Atlantic/East Super Regional May 11-May 13 at the Iron Valley Golf Club after three rounds of competition.

Livingstone shot 312, 298 and 300 for a 910 total, 46-over par.

The Blue Bears finished tied for seventh out of 20 teams. Livingstone was 15th after the first round but moved up the last two days.

Davis & Elkins College shot 892 to win the regional. Fayetteville State finished second at 896. Virginia State was 17th.

Emmanuel Jakisa shot 79-75-72 — 226 to lead the Blue Bears. He tied for 23rd.

Christopher Baguma shot 79-78-73 — 230 and tied for 41st. Xavier Proctor 76-71-83 — 230 also was in that tie.

Ronald Otile shot 79-76-76 — 231, while Joel Basalaine shot 78-76-79 — 233.

•••

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) and his UNC Greensboro teammates are competing in the Division I Las Vegas Regional.

Lyerly shot 2-under 70 in the first round, with an eagle and three birdies.

Lyerly tallied five birdies during a 3-under 69 second round.

Local golf

GARS members played at Winding Creek this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Mike Williams with a net of 68.10.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Les Loman with a net of 62.14.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Ken Anderson with a net of 63.66.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Buddy Barger with a net of 63.54.

Larry Petrea shot a 76 to win low gross, while Loman won low net.

Bobby Clark was Super Senior with a net of 70.62.

Barger, 88, shot an 85 to best his age.

McCanless Couples

Pam Carver had a terrific Mothers Day.

She was on the first-place team with Ralph Carver, Calvin Smith and Lenny Maseuli.

Pam Carver also had longest putt.

The second-place team was P-Daber and Azalee & David Huneycutt.

Larry Clifton had closest to the pin.

College baseball

Freshman outfielder Kane Kepley (South Rowan) had six hits in a game to tie the program record as the Liberty Flames topped the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 15-12 on Saturday evening at Earle Combs Stadium.

Kepley was 6-for-7. He hit for the cycle.

He opened the game with his first college homer down the right-field line. After grounding out in the second inning, he hit his second triple of the season to center field in the third.

He doubled in the fifth inning. He had singles in the sixth, eighth and ninth to cap an extraordinary game.

HS girls soccer

The Rowan County girls soccer season ended quietly with first-round road losses by Salisbury, West Rowan, South Rowan and North Rowan.

All four teams were shut out by conference champs.

In a 2A matchup, Salisbury hung with Wilkes Central for a half and trailed 1-0 at the break, but Wilkes Central pulled away to win 6-0.

•••

In a 3A matchup in Winston-Salem, Atkins scored four goals on its first five shots against West Rowan and added three more late goals to win 7-0 against the Falcons. Emily Kelly had 12 saves for West.

•••

Also in 3A, Hickory handled South Rowan 5-0 for its ninth straight win.

•••

In a 1A matchup in Bryson City, Mya Burrows-Kurr scored five goals as Swain County mercy-ruled North Rowan 9-0 midway through the second half.

The Cavaliers had two shots on goal.

•••

South Piedmont Conference teams Lake Norman Charter and Central Cabarrus won first-round matches, as did Central Carolina Conference teams West Davidson, East Davidson and South Davidson.

SAC athletics

The Wingate Bulldogs captured their 15th consecutive South Atlantic Conference Echols Athletic Excellence Award by winning the 2022-23 award, the Conference office announced on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finished the year with 1,955.4 points, winning league regular season titles in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball.

Lenoir-Rhyne was second, followed by Carson-Newman and Catawba.

Parks and Rec

Salisbury Parks and Recreation announces dates for its 2023 summer sports camps.

• Baseball Camp, June 5-8 from 9-12

• Volleyball Camps, June 5-8 & July 10-13 from 9-12:30p

• Fast-Pitch Softball Camp June 12-15 from 9-12

• Pickleball ,Camp June 12-15 from 9-12 ($20 per participant)

All Camps are $40 per participant.

For further information, ages, instructors, location and to register visit www.salisburync.gov/play or call 704-638-5289.

College softball

The Pfeiffer University softball team will head to Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, as the NCAA has released the bracket for the upcoming Division III tourney.

The Falcons (32-11) will take on host Marietta in the first round on Thursday, May 18.

• Baseball Camp, June 5-8 from 9-12

• Volleyball Camps, June 5-8 & July 10-13 from 9-12:30p

• Fast-Pitch Softball Camp June 12-15 from 9-12

• Pickleball ,Camp June 12-15 from 9-12 ($20 per participant)

All Camps are $40 per participant.

For further information, ages, instructors, location and to register visit www.salisburync.gov/play or call 704-638-5289.

College softball

The Pfeiffer University softball team will head to Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, as the NCAA has released the bracket for the upcoming Division III tourney.

The Falcons (32-11) will take on host Marietta in the first round on Thursday, May 18.