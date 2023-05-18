Application deadline is Friday for Leadership Rowan Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

SALISBURY — The deadline to apply for the next Leadership Rowan class is Friday, May 19, by 5 p.m.

Leadership Rowan includes a diversity and inclusion focus areas during the simulated society (SIMSOC) exercise at the opening retreat. Class members commit one day a month exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.

To build a class representative of the community, 30 members are selected for the nine-month experience. The class will begin in August and conclude in May 2024. Applicants must complete the application and submit a letter of recommendation.