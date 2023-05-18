Application deadline is Friday for Leadership Rowan

Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The deadline to apply for the next Leadership Rowan class is Friday, May 19, by 5 p.m.

Leadership Rowan includes a diversity and inclusion focus areas during the simulated society (SIMSOC) exercise at the opening retreat. Class members commit one day a month exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.

To build a class representative of the community, 30 members are selected for the nine-month experience. The class will begin in August and conclude in May 2024. Applicants must complete the application and submit a letter of recommendation.

More News

Rowan County remembers the fallen

Salisbury city council to have public hearing on changing term lengths

Education projects significant factors in deciding recommended tax rate for 2024

Airport rates will see a 50 percent max increase starting July 1

Print Article