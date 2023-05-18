A day of trains, trucks at NC Transportation Museum Published 12:02 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

1 of 3

SPENCER — The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing back annual events this month. The Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show is Saturday, May 20, and the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show is Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21.

The train show runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

The train show features model train and railroad collectible vendors, model train layouts, railroad motor cars provided by Red Springs & Northern, museum passenger train rides, access to museum exhibits and programs and special photo opportunities.

The Lester J. Brown Truck Show features antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors and more. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Carolina Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. The show is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Each ticket includes access to both events. Museum exhibits on the 60-acre site will also be open.

Event ticket prices are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors or military and $4 for children 3-12. Children under 3 get in free. Ticket prices for the events and one train ride are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors or military, and $12 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 ride free. Turntable rides are $1 per person at various times throughout the day. The train rides on Saturday are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The train rides on Sunday are 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Museum members enter these events free.

For more information about the events, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/train-show/ and www.nctransportationmuseum.org/antique-truck-show or call the NC Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.