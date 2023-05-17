Photo gallery: Mako homer helps Mustangs move on

Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Post Sports

East Rowan’s Chance Mako hit a home run leading off the bottom of the seventh to give the Mutangs an 8-7 win over North Davidson at Staton Field. The Mustangs (23-5) survived a sluggish start and moved on to the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs. See game details here  https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/05/17/high-school-baseball-easts-mako-makes-some-magic/

