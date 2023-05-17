Photo gallery: Mako homer helps Mustangs move on
Published 7:03 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023
East Rowan 's catcher Joe Burleyson tries to stop the ball as North Davidson's Jacob DiBonaventura scores a run. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Chance Mako jumping and reacting as he runs to the plate after hitting a solo homerun to win the baseball game for East. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Logan Dyer 2 getting a hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Blake Hill 7 dives into 3rd base. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's McCall Henderson 18 hitting a double in the 6th inning. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's catcher Joe Burleyson 5 rounding 2nd base on his homerun. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Blake Hill 7 making a play at 2nd base. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's McCall Henderson 18 getting a hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Blake Hill 7 batting in the tying run.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Cobb Hightower batting in the 3rd run of the game.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Braden Shive 16 on 2nd base stealing 3rd base.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's takes a throw from the pictcher forceing North Davidson's Gavin Griffith 18 back to first.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Logan Dyer 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Morgan Padgett 14. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Braden Shive 16 lays down a bunt for a base hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Coach Brett Hatley talking with the plate umpire before he was tossed out of the game.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Cobb Hightower 1 tags North Davidson's Carston Hauser 7 out stealing 2nd base. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan relief pitcher Logan Dyer 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's McCall Henderson. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Chance Mako celebrating hitting a homerun to win the game for East in the 7th inning. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Chance Mako reacting as he runs to 3rd base on hitting the solo homerun to win the baseball game for East. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan’s Chance Mako hit a home run leading off the bottom of the seventh to give the Mutangs an 8-7 win over North Davidson at Staton Field. The Mustangs (23-5) survived a sluggish start and moved on to the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs. See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/05/17/high-school-baseball-easts-mako-makes-some-magic/