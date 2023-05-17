High school boys golf: Freshmen pace Salisbury, East at state Published 1:32 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Staff report

SOUTHERN PINES — Salisbury freshman John McCoy finished eighth in the 36-hole 2A State Championships held at Longleaf on Monday and Tuesday.

The 15-year-old McCoy followed his 1-over 73 in the first round with a 4-over 76 in Tuesday’s second round.

McCoy made a birdie, 13 pars, three bogeys and one double bogey on Tuesday. His 149 total left him nine shots back of East Surry’s Pennson Badgett, the individual champ.

Three golfers, including another standout from East Surry, finished one shot behind Badgett.

Salisbury freshman Bryant Davis shot 79 on Tuesday, taking a nice step forward from Monday’s 87. Davis’ round on Tuesday included a birdie and 10 pars. He made six bogeys and one double.

Salisbury’s Bo Brincefield shot 84 on Tuesday, improving from Monday’s 88. Brincefield was hurt by a triple bogey, but he made a birdie and eight pars.

Jackson Sparger, who shot 82 on Monday, shot 85 on Tuesday. He made a birdie and four pars in Round 2.

East Surry easily won the team championship, cooling off a bit from Monday’s 1-over but cruising to the state title with an 11-over effort on Tuesday.

East Surry won comfortably by 44 shots over second-place Seaforth.

As a team, the Hornets improved by six shots in the second round. At 78-over for the tournament, they placed sixth in the team standings.

•••

JACKSON SPRINGS — East Rowan’s effort in the 3A Championships on the Foxfire Red Course also was paced by a 15-year-old freshman.

Brady McIntyre shot 77 on Tuesday, turning in a scorecard with a birdie, 12 pars, four bogeys and one double bogey. He shot 78 on Monday and tied for 20th in the tournament at 11-over.

Jaden Sprinkle followed Monday’s team-best 76 on Monday with an 81 on Tuesday. Sprinkle made a birdie to help offset a triple bogey and two doubles. He tied for 26th.

Landon Merrell followed Monday’s 81 with a 79 in the second round. Merrell made a birdie and 10 pars. He had one double bogey. He tied for 33rd overall.

Brayden Mulkey shot 86 on Monday and 91 on Tuesday. His round on Tuesday was highlighted by a birdie on the par-5 No. 9 hole.

Terry Sanford, a Fayetteville school, shot 22-over for the tournament and won the team championship by 31 strokes over second-place (Cramerton) Stuart Cramer.

The Mustangs were 73-over for the 36-hole event and placed fifth in the team scoring.

Terry Sanford also had the individual champion. Ethan Paschal shot 71-69 — 140 to tie for first and won the title on the fourth playoff hole.

Carson’s Cade Cranfield shot 78-79 — 157 and was part of the tie for 26th with Sprinkle. Cranfield turned in a steady round on Tuesday, making 12 pars. He had five bogeys and one double.

West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley shot 84-85 — 169. His round on Tuesday was highlighted by two birdies and eight pars.

Northwest Cabarrus had two of the top dozen individuals. Cooper Burris was fifth with rounds of 73-75 — 148. Talan Harrison tied for 12th at 78-74 — 152.

•••

PINEHURST — In the 1A State Championships held on Pinehurst No. 6, Mitchell’s Connor Warren shot 9-under, 65-68 — 133, to win the state title by 14 strokes.

Mitchell finished 60-over but breezed to the team championship by 20 shots over South Stanly.

Gray Stone’s Wyatt Reeder shot 79-74 — 153 and tied for fourth individually. Reeder made four birdies on Tuesday, including three in a row on No. 13 to 15.

Gray Stone’s Jacob Trainor shot 82-83 — 165 and tied for 17th. The Salisbury resident was outstanding on the par-5 10th hole. He made an eagle on Monday and a birdie on Tuesday.

Kaiden Dulkoski shot 97-93 —190. The China Grove golfer made six pars in the second round and helped Christ the King finished sixth in the team scoring.

• Pinecrest shot 21-over and captured the 4A team championship on Pinehurst No. 8.