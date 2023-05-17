Car hits two fire trucks at crash scene on I-85 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Two Rowan County area fire trucks were hit by a passenger vehicle while sitting on I-85 South trying to clear a crash scene Monday night.

Both Bostian Heights and China Grove had fire trucks hit in the incident, according to reports.

On its Facebook page, Bostian Heights fire department stated, “When you are approaching emergency vehicles, you must reduce your speed and move over on interstates and highways with multiple lanes, please reduce your speed even if traffic is moving in the other lanes.”

According to reports, both fire departments and a towing company were working to clear a crash that involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger car near mile marker 65. “A tanker (Bostian Heights FD) and two engines (Bostian Heights FD/China Grove FD) were stationary in lanes 1 and 2 with all emergency lights activated when a passenger car struck the tanker and came to rest next to one of the engines.” It appears the driver of the car may have tried to stop, from skid marks on the roadway, but ended up sliding sideways into the Bostian Heights truck, then bumping the China Grove truck.

Initial reviews of damage to the Bostian Heights truck appeared extensive but further review is needed.

“Fortunately, all personnel were in the safety zone in front of the trucks and our old girl (Tanker 414) saved our lives,” the fire department posted. “All fire personnel along with the driver of the passenger car escaped injuries and were able to return home to their loved ones.”