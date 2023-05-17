Blotter: Rings stolen from jewelry store Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

‘Put a Ring on It’ – to go

An alleged customer at Kay Jewelers on Klumac Road reportedly absconded with three engagement rings and a wedding band on May 14 after a salesperson was showing the jewelry to the man.

Salisbury police said the slim man, somewhere between the ages of 50 and 65, wearing a white button-up shirt, black pants and a fedora, came in and asked to see several rings just after 3:30 p.m. The man then grabbed the items and ran. He got away with a one-carat round Leo diamond in white gold valued at $11,299, a white gold half-carat emerald-cut Leo diamond valued at $8,999, a gold quad-diamond and accompanying band valued at $8,500, for a total value of $28,798.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

In other reports from Salisbury Police

• An assault was reported on West Liberty Street on May 15 between 1:10 and 1:14 a.m.

• A report of shots fired was received in the 800 block of Park Avenue on May 15 at 9:26 a.m.

• Vandalism of a property on West Franklin Street reportedly occurred between 11:55 a.m. May 7 and 11:58 a.m. May 15.

• A larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 3 and 6 p.m. May 12. Total estimated loss was $1,276,

• A hit and run ending in property damage on Faith Road was reported between 3:50 and 4:11 p.m. May 15.

• Erixon Magdiel Avila, 23, was arrested May 15 and charged with assault on a female.

In Rowan County Sheriffs Office reports

• On May 14 at 1:57 a.m., sheriffs received a report of a group fighting and possible stabbing in the 300 block of Wendover Drive.

• On May 14 at 3:42 a.m., a deputy was the victim of an assault following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Partee Street. Cuthbertson, Seth Joyner Cuthbertson, 21, was subsequently arrested and charged with assault on a government official.

• An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Goodnight Road between 10 and 10:25 a.m. May 14.

• A larceny from the Webb Road Flea Market was reported on May 14 at 3:15 p.m. The larceny reportedly took place on May 7. The total estimated loss was $100.

• Chiera Quantae Hill, 26, was arrested May 14 and charged with resist, obstruct or delay of an officer, non-assault.