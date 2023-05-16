When the champs go marching in
May 16, 2023
Salisbury closes the streets for a state championship parade honoring Salisbury High School's women's basketball and indoor track 4x400 teams. - Chandler Inions
The Salisbury High School women's basketball and indoor track 4x400 team receive ovations from a crowd at the Bell Tower Green on Saturday. - Chandler Inions
The Salisbury High School serenades their state champion women's basketball and indoor track 4x400 meter teams during an event on Saturday. - Chandler Inions
Salisbury High School fans line Main Street during a parade to celebrate the state champion women's basketball and indoor track 4x400 teams on Saturday. - Chandler Inions
Members of the Salisbury High School Women's Basketball Team wave to supporters during a celebratory parade in Salisbury on Saturday. - Chandler Inions
Salisbury High School’s varsity women athletes had a successful year. For the women’s basketball team, it was a second straight run that ended in glory as they captured back-to-back state championships. They were not the only team to end on a high note. The women’s indoor track 4×400 meter relay team also finished on a high note, going out on top. To celebrate those accomplishments, Salisbury closed down Main Street for a state championship parade. The Salisbury High School band serenaded the women, who rode in a trolley and waved to their cheering fans. The parade culminated at the Bell Tower Green park for a formal ceremony to recognize each athlete individually.