When the champs go marching in Published 12:05 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

1 of 5

Salisbury High School’s varsity women athletes had a successful year. For the women’s basketball team, it was a second straight run that ended in glory as they captured back-to-back state championships. They were not the only team to end on a high note. The women’s indoor track 4×400 meter relay team also finished on a high note, going out on top. To celebrate those accomplishments, Salisbury closed down Main Street for a state championship parade. The Salisbury High School band serenaded the women, who rode in a trolley and waved to their cheering fans. The parade culminated at the Bell Tower Green park for a formal ceremony to recognize each athlete individually.