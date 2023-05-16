Letters to the editor: May 16 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Thanks for quick response from 911 call after serious accident

This is my attempt to do the impossible: to properly thank the first responders of Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County EMS.

Saturday, a week ago, my wife suffered an accident at home … a serious one. We called 911, and unbelievably, the Salisbury FD medics were in our house within five to seven minutes. They assessed the neck injury immediately and braced her.

They summoned the Salisbury EMS ambulance, and again, unbelievably, they arrived within minutes. Altogether six of them had her into the ambulance and we arrived at Novant Rowan Medical ED within 15 to 20 minutes of the accident!

I recognize that we live fairly close to the ED, but my goodness, these unnamed professionals renewed their status as heroes to my family. I witnessed the result of thousands of hours of training among a group of folks who have taken the calling of public service to an incredible height. How does this community ever compensate them properly with financial security and proper social status? I don’t know the specific answer, but I implore our local elected officials to renew their efforts to achieve this well earned goal.

To you silent heroes among us, an inadequate thank you, especially to those six who honored us with their professionalism on Saturday evening, May 6. I will never forget your dedication to serving your neighbors.

— Bill Wagoner

Salisbury