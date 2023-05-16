High school boys golf: McCoy’s 73 leads Hornets; East 4th in 3A Published 12:01 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury freshman John McCoy shot 1-over 73 at Longleaf in Monday’s first round of the 2A State Championships.

McCoy’s 36-37 — 73 placed him in a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard, with another 18 holes coming up today.

McCoy’s round was highlighted by back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8.

As a team, the young Hornets fell well back in the pack. They’re in eighth place, 42-over and 41 shots behind East Surry, which set a sizzling pace. East Surry leads second-place Pine Lake Prep by 24 strokes and would have to collapse today not to win the state title.

East Surry’s Connor Key was the individual leader with a 6-under 66. He holds a two-shot lead at the halfway point.

Salisbury’s Jackson Sparger shot 43-39 — 82, making two birdies on the back nine.

Salisbury’s Bryant Davis shot 87. Davis’ round was hurt by a triple bogey. He had three straight pars in a steady stretch.

Bo Brincefield made six pars and shot 45-43 — 88 for the Hornets.

•••

In the 3A State Championships on the Foxfire Red Course, East Rowan is in fourth place. The Mustangs shot 33-over on the first day.

(Fayetteville) Terry Sanford leads at 12-over after Monday’s action. Oak Grove is second at 21-over.

Jaden Sprinkle shot 40-36 — 76, 4-over, to lead the Mustangs. He made three birdies.

Brady McIntyre made a birdie and shot 37-41 — 78.

Landon Merrell got off to a shaky start and was 5-over after four holes. He finished strong for 42-39 — 81. He made a birdie on No. 14 and then finished with four pars.

Brayden Mulkey shot 43-43 — 86. After making an ‘8’ on the 12th hole, Mulkey bounced back for a birdie on No. 13.

Carson’s Cade Cranfield qualified to play as an individual and shot a steady 39-39 — 78 with one birdie.

West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley shot 46-38 — 84. He got it rolling after a slow start. He made five straight pars in one stretch and had a birdie on the 18th.

The top individual was Hickory’s David Gee, who shot 6-under 66.

•••

In the 1A State Championships being held on Pinehurst No. 6, Gray Stone’s Jacob Trainor, who lives in Salisbury opened with a round of 43-40 — 83.

Trainor’s teammate Wyatt Reeder shot 40-39 — 79.

Kaiden Dulkoski, a China Grove resident who plays for Christ the King, shot 48-49 — 97 on the first day.