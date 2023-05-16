High school boys golf: McCoy’s 73 leads Hornets; East 4th in 3A

Published 12:01 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Mike London

John McCoy is tied for ninth heading into today's second round of the playoffs. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

Salisbury freshman John McCoy shot 1-over 73 at Longleaf in Monday’s first round of the 2A State Championships.

McCoy’s 36-37 — 73 placed him in a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard, with another 18 holes coming up today.

McCoy’s round was highlighted by back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8.

As a team, the young Hornets fell well back in the pack. They’re in eighth place, 42-over and 41 shots behind East Surry, which set a sizzling pace. East Surry leads second-place Pine Lake Prep by 24 strokes and would have to collapse today not to win the state title.

East Surry’s Connor Key was the individual leader with a 6-under 66. He holds a two-shot lead at the halfway point.

Salisbury’s Jackson Sparger shot 43-39 — 82, making two birdies on the back nine.

Salisbury’s Bryant Davis shot 87. Davis’ round was hurt by a triple bogey. He had three straight pars in a steady stretch.

Bo Brincefield made six pars and shot 45-43 — 88 for the Hornets.

•••

In the 3A State Championships on the Foxfire Red Course, East Rowan is in fourth place. The Mustangs shot 33-over on the first day.

(Fayetteville) Terry Sanford leads at 12-over after Monday’s action. Oak Grove is second at 21-over.

Jaden Sprinkle shot 40-36 — 76, 4-over, to lead the Mustangs. He made three birdies.

Brady McIntyre made a birdie and shot 37-41 — 78.

Landon Merrell got off to a shaky start and was 5-over after four holes. He finished strong for 42-39 — 81. He made a birdie on No. 14 and then finished with four pars.

Brayden Mulkey shot 43-43 — 86. After making an ‘8’ on the 12th hole, Mulkey bounced back for a birdie on No. 13.

Carson’s Cade Cranfield qualified to play as an individual and shot a steady 39-39 — 78 with one birdie.

West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley shot 46-38 — 84. He got it rolling after a slow start. He made five straight pars in one stretch and had a birdie on the 18th.

The top individual was Hickory’s David Gee, who shot 6-under 66.

•••

In the 1A State Championships being held on Pinehurst No. 6, Gray Stone’s Jacob Trainor, who lives in Salisbury opened with a round of 43-40 — 83.

Trainor’s teammate Wyatt Reeder shot 40-39 — 79.

Kaiden Dulkoski, a China Grove resident who plays for Christ the King, shot 48-49 — 97 on the first day.

