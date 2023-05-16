Blotter: Undocumented immigrant charged with assault on two women Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

SALISBURY — An undocumented immigrant was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting two women after breaking into one of their homes.

Rodinson Mencia, 29, is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with assault on a female, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and injury to personal property.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, Mencia arrived at a home in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The female resident reportedly told Mencia that she did not want him to be drinking in front of her kids.

According to reports, Mencia threw a beer at the woman and ripped her shirt before she fled to a female neighbor’s apartment for help.

At the second residence, Mencia reportedly broke in and assaulted both women. Neither woman was injured seriously.

In other Salisbury Police reports

An assault reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street around 1:10 a.m. on May 12.

A motor vehicle was reported tampered with in the 600 block of East Franklin Street around 9:42 a.m. on May 12.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Mitchell Avenue between 7:20 a.m. on May 10 and 9 a.m. on May 12.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Old Main Street between 1-1:30 p.m. on May 12. The total estimated loss was $275.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Clancy Street between 11 p.m. on May 11 and 3 p.m. on May 12. The total estimated loss was $400.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 11:30 a.m.-4:47 p.m. on May 12. The total estimated loss was $650.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East Fisher Street around 5:24 p.m. on May 12.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between 6:16-6:17 p.m. on May 12.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 6:50-6:57 p.m. on May 12. The total estimated loss was $711.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Old Wilkesboro Road around 9:29 p.m. on May 12.

An automobile accessories larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Foster Lane on May 5.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred between 11:28-11:29 p.m. on May 12. The total estimated loss was $300.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of East Lafayette Street between 3:45-3:46 a.m. on May 13. The total estimated loss was $325.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of North Jackson Street between 5:15-5:16 a.m. on May 13.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Williams Road between 7:30 p.m. on May 12 and 7:30 p.m. on May 13.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Old Wilkesboro Road between 7 p.m. on May 12 and 11:30 a.m. on May 13.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard between 1:38-1:39 p.m. on May 13.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 4 p.m. on May 12 and 240 p.m. on May 13.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 500 block of North Long Street between 5:50-5:51 p.m. on May 13.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 1:44-2:10 a.m. on May 14.

A robbery with a firearm reportedly occurred in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 2-2:20 p.m. on May 14. The total estimated loss was $61.

Xavier Jharnell Mock, 27, was charged with felony larceny on May 12.

Anyai Markhia Ahzahy Taylor-Smith, 21, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 12.

Stephanie Lauren Branstine, 35, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 12.

Carlos Alfredo Trejo-Arteaga, 32, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on May 13.

Erixon Magdiel Avila, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 15.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports