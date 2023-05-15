Sunday morning chase nets two Published 3:20 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly leading Rowan County deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and striking two of their cruisers in the process.

Seth Joyner Cuthbertson, 21, was charged with fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, hit and run, possession of marijuana and two counts of assault on a public official. His bond was set at $20,000.

According to reports, a deputy noticed a Dodge Challenger entering I-85 near the Peeler Road ramp around 3:30 a.m. with a 30-day registration tag and a cover restricting the view of the numbers. The deputy followed the vehicle but reportedly did not attempt a traffic stop immediately, following the vehicle to a residence on Settlers Grove Road.

The vehicle pulled into the driveway at 465 Settlers Grove Road, and the deputy pulled in behind it. The driver reportedly took off.

Multiple deputies joined in the pursuit and during the flight from law enforcement, the Challenger struck two Rowan County cruisers. The operator of the Challenger drove to the Kohl’s parking lot and then continued into Salisbury’s West End neighborhood. A deputy used a maneuver that caused the Challenger to lose control and hit a telephone pole.

Four occupants reportedly fled the vehicle. In addition to Cuthbertson, a 26-year-old female, Chiara Quantae Hill, was also apprehended. She was charged with resisting arrest.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the car was stolen using a key fob that had been reprogrammed to match the Challenger. According to the spokesperson, it is a trend that the RCSO has seen more than once recently involving Dodge Chargers and Challengers.