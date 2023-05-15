Photo gallery: West clobbers Fred T. Foard in softball playoffs

West Rowan's Emma Clarke is greeted at the plate by teammates after she hit a home run. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan Ella Doby 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Taylor Keller 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Madelyn Voncanon 14 hit by a pitch. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Brooke Kennerly 12 getting a hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Emma Clarke rounding 2nd base after hitting a home run. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Ashlee Ennis 2 getting a hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan pitcher Araballe Shulenburger. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Ashlee Ennis 2 getting a "bunt" hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's EA Nance 6 getting a hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Karsen Simpson 11 bunting moving runners to 2nd and 3rd. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Brooke Kennerly 12 getting a hand for scoring and in back Emma Clark 33 stole home to score on the play. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Ashlee Ennis 2 stealing 2nd base with Newton's Livi Queen 3 covering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Brooke Kennerly 12 safe diving into 2nd base with Newton's Kaarsyn Sigmon 4 covering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Emma Clarke hits a home run. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post