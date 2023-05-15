Photo gallery: West clobbers Fred T. Foard in softball playoffs Published 7:14 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

1 of 15

Fourth-seeded West Rowan routed the 13th-seeded Fred T. Foard Tigers 14-1 in five innings in the second round of state softball playoffs. See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/05/13/high-school-softball-bats-keep-booming-at-west/