High school golf: State tournaments get under way Monday Published 3:51 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Update

NCHSAA Golf Championships (boys)

May 15-16, 36 holes

3A

Foxfire, Red Course

36-36 ‚ 72, par

6,756 yards

East Rowan qualified as a team.The Mustangs are playing in threesomes with Kings Mountain and Currituck County.

Monday tee times

Cade Cranfield, Carson, 10:15 a.m.

Landon Merrell, East Rowan, 10:24

Jaden Sprinkle, East Rowan, 10:33

Brady McIntyre, East Rowan, 10:42

Brayden Mulkey, East Rowan, 10:51

Tyler Kepley, West Rowan, 11:00

2A

Longleaf

35-37 — 72, par

6,802 yards, much longer back 9

Salisbury qualified as a team. The Hornet golfers are playing in threesomes with Research Triangle and East Carteret.

Monday tee times

John McCoy, Salisbury 10;10 on No. 1

Bo Brincefield, Salisbury, 10:20, on No. 1

Bryant Davis, Salisbury, 10:30, on No. 1

Jackson Sparger, Salisbury, 10:40, on No. 1

1A

Pinehurst No. 6

36-36 — 72, par

6,602 yards

Monday tee times

Jacob Trainor, Gray Stone, starts at 7:30 a.m. on No. 10

Wyatt Reeder, Gray Stone, starts at 7:40 on No. 10

Kaiden Dulkoski, Christ the King, starts at 9:10 a.m. on No. 1