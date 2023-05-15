High school trrack and field: Sprinters, jumpers key regional title for SHS girls Published 2:40 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT PLEASANT — Salisbury’s girls track and field team scored 76.5 points and won the 2A Midwest Regional held in Mount Pleasant on Friday.

Salisbury won the 4×200 and 4×400 relays to overcome a DQ in the 4×100. Freshman Christyonna Lewis had an individual win in the 400.

Scoring for the regional was with a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 system scoring eight places. Anson scorede 55 points to finish second.

Top four finishers in the regional advanced to the state meet.

Regional champs

4×200 — 1st, 1:44.67

4×400 — 1st, 4:07.34

Christyonna Lewis — 400, 58.01

Other state qualifiers (top 4 in region)

Christyonna Lewis — 200, 2nd, 25.60

Kimora Chawlk — high jump, 2nd, 5-0

Arnasjelle Corpening (2) — long jump, 2nd, 17-3; triple jump, 2nd, 34-1.5

Millie Wymbs — 400, 4th, 59.52

Other scorers (top 8 in region)

Arnasjelle Corpening — 100, 6th, 12,64

Millie Wymbs — 800, 7th, 2:43.34

Kendall Henderson — 200, 7th, 27.17

Dashia Canada — 300 hurdles, 8th, 50.56

Elinor Hinson — high jump, tie, 8th, 4-6

Salisbury boys (7th, 37 points)

Hornets placed in all the relays. (High Point) T.W. Andrews piled up 131 points to easily win the regional title.

SHS state qualifiers (top 4 finish)

Jamal Rule — 400, 3rd, 50.56

Andrew Huffman — 800, 3rd, 2:03.80

4×800, 4th, 8:38.58

Other regional scorers (top 8 finish)

Sean Young (2) — 5th in 200 (22.44); 6th in 100 (11.04)

Damian Brandon — discus, 5th, 124-2

4×100, 6th, 43.58

4×200, 7th, 1:33.19

4×400, 5th, 3:32.92