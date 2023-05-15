High scbool track and field: South’s Julian and Miller are regional champs

Published 1:43 am Monday, May 15, 2023

By Post Sports

Eli Julian, regional champ 3200

 

3A Midwest Regional results

Saturday, East Rowan

Top 4 finishers in each event qualify for state.

Top 8 local finishers are listed.

 

South Rowan boys (19 points)

Eli Julian — 3200, 1st, 9:39

Bricen Burleson — 800, 4th,  2:00.02

Devin Keene — high jump, tie, 4th, 5-10

Grayson Cromer — 3200, 5th, 10:26

East Rowan boys (13.5 points)

Seth Drake — pole vault, 2nd, 12-0

Jacob Butler — shot put, 4th, 45-6.5

Cohen Self, pole vault, tie, 5th, 9-6

Carson boys (13 points)

Gabe Honeycutt, 800, 2nd, 1:59.19

Jorge Clemente-Garcia, 3200, 4th, 10:12

Eric Gillis, 3200, 6th, 10;33

Carson Aman, long jump, 7th, 19-9.5

4×400, 7th, 3:35.04

Connor Price, 800, 8th, 4:50.77

West boys (0 points)

Jackson Walters, pole vault, 7th, 9-0

 

 

South high jumper Macy Miller, regional champ

 

South Rowan girls (7th, 24 points)

Macy Miller — high jump, 1st, 5-4

4×800 — 2nd, 10:50

4×400 — 5th, 4:26.50

Mesiyah Hill (2) — 100, 5th, 12.71; 200, 5th, 25.88

West Rowan girls (11th, 18 points)

Katie Roberts — 3200, 2nd, 12:55

Skyy Ruben — discus, 3rd, 100-2

Katelyn Lentz — 800, 4th, 2:28.78

East Rowan girls (8 points)

Sadie Featherstone — 300 hurdles, 4th, 48.26

4×400 — 6th, 4:27.84

Jasmyne Brown — pole vault, tie, 8th, 8-6

Iyanna Lynch Berry— triple jump, 8th, 33-7

Peyton Whicker — 300 hurdles, 8th, 49.35

Jadyn Featherstone – pole vault, tie, 8th, 8-0

Carson girls (8 points)

Cadi Joyner — high jump, 2nd, 4-10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

