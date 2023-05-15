High scbool track and field: South’s Julian and Miller are regional champs
Published 1:43 am Monday, May 15, 2023
3A Midwest Regional results
Saturday, East Rowan
Top 4 finishers in each event qualify for state.
Top 8 local finishers are listed.
South Rowan boys (19 points)
Eli Julian — 3200, 1st, 9:39
Bricen Burleson — 800, 4th, 2:00.02
Devin Keene — high jump, tie, 4th, 5-10
Grayson Cromer — 3200, 5th, 10:26
East Rowan boys (13.5 points)
Seth Drake — pole vault, 2nd, 12-0
Jacob Butler — shot put, 4th, 45-6.5
Cohen Self, pole vault, tie, 5th, 9-6
Carson boys (13 points)
Gabe Honeycutt, 800, 2nd, 1:59.19
Jorge Clemente-Garcia, 3200, 4th, 10:12
Eric Gillis, 3200, 6th, 10;33
Carson Aman, long jump, 7th, 19-9.5
4×400, 7th, 3:35.04
Connor Price, 800, 8th, 4:50.77
West boys (0 points)
Jackson Walters, pole vault, 7th, 9-0
South Rowan girls (7th, 24 points)
Macy Miller — high jump, 1st, 5-4
4×800 — 2nd, 10:50
4×400 — 5th, 4:26.50
Mesiyah Hill (2) — 100, 5th, 12.71; 200, 5th, 25.88
West Rowan girls (11th, 18 points)
Katie Roberts — 3200, 2nd, 12:55
Skyy Ruben — discus, 3rd, 100-2
Katelyn Lentz — 800, 4th, 2:28.78
East Rowan girls (8 points)
Sadie Featherstone — 300 hurdles, 4th, 48.26
4×400 — 6th, 4:27.84
Jasmyne Brown — pole vault, tie, 8th, 8-6
Iyanna Lynch Berry— triple jump, 8th, 33-7
Peyton Whicker — 300 hurdles, 8th, 49.35
Jadyn Featherstone – pole vault, tie, 8th, 8-0
Carson girls (8 points)
Cadi Joyner — high jump, 2nd, 4-10