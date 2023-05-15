County manager’s proposed tax rate is 58 cents per $100 valuation; higher than estimated 53 cent revenue neutral rate Published 8:47 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

SALISBURY — The new recommended tax rate for Rowan County is 58 cents per $100 valuations, a reduction of 7.75 cents compared to the current tax rate of 65.75 cents.

The highly anticipated announcement was made by County Manager Aaron Church during his presentation of the proposed county budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 at the Rowan County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night.

The revenue neutral tax rate is estimated to be 52.59 cents per $100. This rate was what some county residents wanted to see after receiving their tax revalutations earlier this year, which included a majority of homeowners who would see a large increase in their property taxes. The county also had a 44.96 percent increase in real property values.

The commissioners will have the final say on setting the tax rate, which is something they have to do by July 1. A public hearing is set for the June 19 commissioners meeting at 6 p.m., where residents can speak in favor of or against the recommended tax rate.

