Preview: Commissioners to vote on awarding airport hangar project to KMD Construction Published 12:07 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

SALISBURY — During the next Monday meeting, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners will vote to award a contract to construct five new hangars at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport to KMD Construction after the company submitted a $17.3 million bid for the project.

The commissioners will also hold another public hearing regarding an installment financing contract for the hangar project. The first public hearing was held on April 3 where the commissioners voted to approve applying for an $8.7 million finance contract and estimated that the total cost of the project would be $12.5 million.

But since KMD Construction submitted the lowest bid, the commissioners will now have to hold another public hearing and then vote to apply for a financing contract for the $17.3 million the construction company wants to complete the project. This now increases the total estimated cost of the project to a little over $21.4 million.

The commissioners will also vote to approve and adopt the proposed rules and regulations, minimum standards, advisory board bylaws and associated forms that were presented to them at their last meeting by Aviation Management Consulting Group, an aviation consultant group that was hired to conduct an airport assessment.

In other action, the commissioners will be presented with the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. County Manager Aaron Church will be giving the presentation.

The meeting will take place on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. at the Rowan County Administration Building. You can view the full agenda for the meeting here.