Lutheran Services Carolinas offers free tuition for nursing degrees Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) has announced free tuition for any employee to pursue a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse through the N.C. community college system. This opportunity is part of LSC’s commitment to continuing education opportunities.

“At LSC, we recognize that continuing education is essential to teammate growth and development, and to the success of our organization,” said LSC president Ted Goins in a news release. “That’s why we are proud to offer this scholarship program, which provides our teammates with the opportunity to grow and serve.”

The scholarship is open to any employee who meets the eligibility requirements and is interested in pursuing a career in nursing. For more information, call 800-HELPING or visit www.lscarolinas.net.