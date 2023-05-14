Chief of police search brings in 26 applicants Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

SALISBURY — Applications are now closed for Salisbury’s new chief of police. The human resources department will now join the city manager, search consultant and other city staff members will evaluate applications.

The search consultant, Merl Hamilton, has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and previously served as a chief of police. Community stakeholders, city staff and Hamilton will meet to discuss and screen qualified candidates through virtual interviews before in-person interviews.

The planning for a new chief of police started before the retirement of the former chief in December 2022. In addition to community engagement, all police department sworn and non-sworn employees were given the opportunity to express their thoughts to the city manager and human resources. Responses and questions from the community and the department will be used during the interview and selection process.

City council members have been involved in the search process and will meet with the final candidates to discuss community priorities.

After the application period closed Wednesday, May 10, a total of 26 applications were received and additional details on the applicant pool demographics will be released later. The goal is to announce the new chief by the summer.

Community members are invited to share their thoughts on the search process by contacting Anne Little at anne.little@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5218 or Jim Greene at jim.greene@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5227.