Rowan County Literacy Council holds Kentucky Derby Party with Hat-i-tude Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Wearing many hats comes naturally to the Rowan County Literacy Council. The nonprofit organization provides numerous programs for youth and adult literacy throughout the county.

In addition to metaphorically wearing many hats, friends and members of the Literacy Council also literally wore many hats during the organization’s annual spring fundraiser, Kentucky Derby Party with Hat-i-tude. The event, held at New Sarum Brewing on May 6, centered around viewing the Kentucky Derby horse race and included competitions for most creative and most stylish hats.

Mia Stockton won the prize for Most Stylish Hat in a vintage orange hat she inherited from her aunt. Tracy McMillin won the Most Creative Hat category for the second year in a row with a tropical topper complete with palm leaves, bird of paradise flowers and even a hot-glued gecko lizard.

The event raised money to help support RCLC’s adult and youth programs. “Our funding comes from individual donations, foundation grants, the United Way and our own fundraisers,” said Executive Director Laurel Harry in a news release. “We do not receive state or federal funding. Events like our Hat-i-tude party help keep our programs free of charge to members of our community who need literacy services.”

To learn more about the Literacy Council, go to www.rcliteracy.org or contact the Literacy Council at 704-216-8266. The Rowan County Literacy Council has been serving Rowan County since 1976 and is headquartered in the main branch of the Rowan County Public Library at 201 W. Fisher St. For more information, contact Harry at 704-840-3546 or lharry@rcliteracy.org.