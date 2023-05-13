Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear report on election process, updates on Parks and Rec renovation projects
Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 13, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will hear updates on the election process town hall meetings as well as where things stand with the Civic Center and Wells Fargo renovation projects during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. Other agenda items that will be discussed are:
- Council will recognize downtown Salisbury for its designation as an Accredited Main Street America.
- Mayor Alexander will proclaim the following observances for the month of May: National Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, National Public Works Week and Memorial Day.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak by Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Senior Planner Victoria Bailiff will ask council to consider a text amendment to the land development ordinance to amend chapters 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 18 to include changes to requirements for right-of-way improvements, dimensional standards for townhomes, street tree requirements, parking requirements and terminology changes. A public hearing will be held.
- Bailiff will ask council to consider a text amendment to the land development ordinance to amend chapters 9 and 15 to better modify major site plan and minor site plan procedures and to add new language permitting developers to begin grading prior to construction document approval. A public hearing will be held.
- Bailiff will ask council to consider the voluntary annexation of 8.768 acres located at 807 Julian Road, tax map 400 and parcel 045, effective May 16, and adopting an ordinance amending the land development district map to rezone the parcel from highway business to corridor mixed-use with a conditional district overlay and to request an exception to section 10.6 of the land development ordinance upon voluntary annexation. A public hearing will be held.
- Community Project Coordinator Chanel Nestor and Lieutenant Koula Black will present an update to council regarding the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Grant initiative.
- Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves will present an update to council regarding renovation projects at various facilities funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and receive a recommendation regarding funds allocated for the Civic Center and Wells Fargo projects.
- City Attorney Graham Corriher and Administrative Services Director Kelly Baker will present an update to council regarding the town hall meetings about the city council election process.