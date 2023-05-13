Nazareth Fun Fest, car show set for June 3 Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

ROCKWELL — Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 117th annual Fun Fest is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 725 Crescent Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Activities include a midway full of vendors and plenty of great food along with live music from the Sand Band. There will also be a silent auction.

Over 200 entries are expected for the 27th annual Jerry Putnam Benefit Car Show and the second annual Benefit Truck Show.

The highlight of the day will be the drawing for a new car donated by Cloninger Ford or $10,000 cash. Raffle tickets are $5 and may be purchased by visiting www.nazcfc.org.

Nazareth offers family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, day treatment for elementary and middle school children, teen mother residential services, psychiatric services and outpatient substance abuse therapy in Rowan, Davidson and Stanly counties. For more information about giving or volunteering, contact Cheri Peterson or Hugo Crigler, director of development, at 704-279-5556 ext. 113 or by emailing hcrigler@nazcfc.org.