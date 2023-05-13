Carolina Caring offers free grief support for those who have lost a spouse, partner Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning on Thursday, June 1, and continuing every Thursday in June from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s China Grove campus, 301 Centerview St.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.