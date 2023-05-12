Shober Bridge closed Published 3:40 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury Public Works Department has closed the Shober Bridge in the 400 block of North Ellis Street due to asphalt concerns.

“We have decided to close the Shober Bridge out of an abundance of caution,” said Chris Tester, Salisbury Public Works Director, in a news release. “As the city completes a proper investigation to learn more about the condition of the bridge and repairs can be made, we encourage motorists to seek an alternative route and follow detour signs.”

Additional information about the status of the bridge will be posted on the city of Salisbury’s website at salisburync.gov.