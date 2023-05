NC Food Innovation Lab growing in Kannapolis Published 12:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

The N.C. Food Innovation Lab is trying to unearth new methods to revolutionize the world of food development. The lab has 11 employees, with more staff planning to join later this year. They will partner with entrepreneurs, multinational food companies, universities and engineering firms as they seek to change the way foods are developed. See story by Brad Dountz in Sunday’s Post.