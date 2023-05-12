Blotter: Salisbury Police seeking identity of burglary suspect
Published 1:11 pm Friday, May 12, 2023
1 of 3
SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a subject suspected in multiple burglaries of storage units at a facility on Old Concord Road.
According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, investigators believe that the burglaries may be linked to a break-in in Rockwell. Two vehicles were reportedly used in the break-ins, including a white Ford crossover and a red Ford Explorer. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact Cpl. Detective Ginn by calling 704-216-7536 or emailing rginn@salisburync.gov.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a business in the 2700 block of Old Concord Road between midnight on April 30 and 8:05 a.m. on May 8.
- Bretley Dale Russow, 24, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.
- Walter Lamonte Holtzclaw, 69, was charged with probation violation on May 10.
- Darriel Fonta Bryant, 40, was charged with misdemeanor non-support child on May 10.
- Jennifer Marie Phifer, 46, was charged with felony probation violation on May 10.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Brenner Avenue around 7:46 a.m. on May 11.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of North Main Street around noon on May 11. The total estimated loss was $400.