Blotter: Salisbury Police seeking identity of burglary suspect Published 1:11 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a subject suspected in multiple burglaries of storage units at a facility on Old Concord Road.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, investigators believe that the burglaries may be linked to a break-in in Rockwell. Two vehicles were reportedly used in the break-ins, including a white Ford crossover and a red Ford Explorer. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to contact Cpl. Detective Ginn by calling 704-216-7536 or emailing rginn@salisburync.gov.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a business in the 2700 block of Old Concord Road between midnight on April 30 and 8:05 a.m. on May 8.

Bretley Dale Russow, 24, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

Walter Lamonte Holtzclaw, 69, was charged with probation violation on May 10.

Darriel Fonta Bryant, 40, was charged with misdemeanor non-support child on May 10.

Jennifer Marie Phifer, 46, was charged with felony probation violation on May 10.

In Salisbury Police reports