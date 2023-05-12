Blotter: Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after chase Published 12:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — A man faces numerous felony charges after fleeing Rowan County deputies Monday night in a stolen vehicle.

Dasean Moore, 26, is charged with felony fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving while his license is revoked, speeding, displaying a fictitious registration tag and resisting a public officer.

A magistrate set his bond at $25,000.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies performing routine patrol duties around 10:20 p.m. on Monday noticed two southbound vehicles traveling closely together on I-85.

The vehicles were both Dodge Charger R/Ts and were both reportedly speeding.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on both vehicles. However, both reportedly began fleeing law enforcement.

According to reports, as the vehicles fled ensuing law enforcement, the drivers turned their lights on and off.

Pursuing deputies lost sight of the vehicles, but others waited ahead. One of the Chargers was located and appeared to be smoking.

The vehicle stopped on the southbound inside lane of I-85, where the driver exited the car and attempted to flee on foot across the northbound lanes.

According to reports, the driver was quickly apprehended. A search of the vehicle revealed that it was stolen out of Charlotte.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Terence Sharod Pegues, 23, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana greater than .5 and less than 1.5 ounces on May 9.

• Joseph Smith, 23, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun on May 9.

• Heather Nicole Jones, 30, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing on May 9.

• Jessie Tillman Dilbeck, 39, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespassing on May 9.

• John Wayne Surratt, 45, was charged with felony habitual misdemeanor assault on May 9.

• Jeffrey Lamont Wallace, 20, was charged with violating a protective order on May 9.

• Terry Leapo Walker, 50, was charged with violating a protective order on May 9.

• Trent Maverick Earnhardt, 27, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a schedule-III controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East Henderson Street between 9 p.m. on May 9 and 7:45 a.m. on May 10.

• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of West Miller Street between 6 p.m. on May 9 and 7:30 a.m. on May 10.

• A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington Street between 8:45-10:05 a.m. on May 10.

• Brandon Morgan, 24, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a controlled substance on May 10.

• Wen Joyce L. Brown, 37, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 10.