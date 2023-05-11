Word of Life celebrating mothers on Sunday Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

SALISBURY — On Sunday, May 14, during the 10 a.m. service, the Word of Life Family Worship Center will celebrate Mother’s Day.

Newly Installed Pastor Virginia Brown will share an encouraging word with “The Gift of a Mother.” The children’s ministry will have a special presentation to all the mothers present. There will also be a special church mothers installation ceremony to install the following: Corene Burch, Deloris High, Ruby Little, Angie Strother and Nellie Walker.

A candle will be lit in memory of Rosie Patterson and Martha Nevius, who went home to be with the Lord in 2022. For additional information or for transportation call 704-633-2431.