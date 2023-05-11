Murder suspect from NY arrested in Salisbury Published 3:07 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

SALISBURY — New York State Police contacted the Salisbury Police Department on Thursday and asked for assistance in locating a murder suspect.

Steven Jay Smith, 60, of 1922 Rosemont Road, was wanted for two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were able to take Smith into custody without incident while he was operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and Rowan Mills Road.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a fugitive from justice warrant.

If you have additional information on this case, contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.