Judge Adkins to speak at Democrats’ monthly breakfast meeting Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County Democrats invite the public to attend the monthly breakfast meeting on May 13 at 10 a.m. to hear about the way the courts work in North Carolina.

The event will be held at Democratic Headquarters, 1504 West Innes St.

Judge Michael Adkins will speak about the judicial process from an arrest to adjudication. Adkins has been practicing law for more than 30 years and has been practicing in Salisbury since the early 1990s, and was elected a Superior Court judge for Rowan County in November of 2022.

This is a potluck breakfast so bring a breakfast item to share, if possible. Also, a $10 donation for monthly expenses would be greatly appreciated.

Come for fellowship and information about the court’s process from the judge’s point of view.